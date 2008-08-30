Saints trim active roster; more cuts to come

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints placed seventh-round draft choice Adrian Arrington on injured reserve Friday and released seven other players.
Arrington, a receiver from Michigan, had impressed coaches throughout the spring and summer, but severely sprained his toe during New Orleans' opening preseason game at Arizona.
He hadn't played since and coaches were uncertain how long it would take for him to recover enough to compete for playing time on a team already deep in receiving talent. The move means Arrington won't play this season.
New Orleans also terminated the contract of recently acquired veteran safety Lance Schulters and waived defensive end Jeremy Geathers, tight end Ronnie Ghent, defensive end Marcus Pittman, safety David Roach, guard Isaiah Ross and tackle Brian Stamper.
Ghent, in his second season out of Louisville, had a touchdown catch in the preseason and appeared to be an effective receiving option during training camp. But he had an uphill climb to make the Saints' roster this season because of the return to health of 2006 starter Mark Campbell and the acquisition of former Giants star Jeremy Shockey.
The moves made Friday lowered the number of players on the roster to 67, but that figure must drop to 53 by 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press