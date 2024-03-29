 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Saints to hold 2024 training camp at University of California, Irvine

Published: Mar 29, 2024 at 01:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Saints are summering out west.

New Orleans is moving its training camp to the University of California, Irvine, in 2024, the team announced Friday.

The change isn't permanent; the Saints are moving to Southern California due to a lack of usable space at its Ochsner Sports Performance Center, where the club is working on a one-year construction project to build a new cafeteria for the team.

"Currently, Mrs. Benson and our organization have invested in the construction of a new cafeteria, that when completed, will be among the finest in the National Football League," said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said in a statement released by the team. "The scope of this project makes it difficult to host training camp on-site in 2024, given the extensive needs for our team to prepare for the regular season. We appreciate the outstanding support we have received from our great fans at training camp.

"We are thankful to be able to come to an agreement with the University of California, Irvine to host training camp, providing us with exceptional fields and facilities that are critical to our football team receiving the necessary work in preparation for the 2024 season."

UC Irvine has history hosting training camps in recent years. The Rams called the university home when they moved from St. Louis in 2016 through 2019, then returned from 2021-2023. Their decision to move to Woodland Hills for the 2024 season created space for the Saints to shift their practices to Irvine.

The official start date and schedule for New Orleans' training camp on the west coast is yet to be determined, but the NFL announced on Friday the offseason workout dates for all 32 teams for the 2024 offseason.

Related Content

news

Eagles trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for future conditional third-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million

The Dolphins and Raheem Mostert have agreed to terms on a new contract that will keep the star running back in Miami through the 2025 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Jags are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
news

Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks with 49ers: 'I'm trying to get what I deserve'

49ers general manager John Lynch dismissed Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors this week. On Thursday, Aiyuk joined the Nightcap podcast where he voiced his side.
news

Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program

Officially done with scrums, Louis Rees-Zammit has found an NFL home. The Chiefs are signing the Welsh rugby star, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Andrew Berry: Browns keeping 'conservative' approach with Nick Chubb's recovery 

Speaking with local reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, Browns general manager Andrew Berry says the club is keeping a "conservative" approaching with running back Nick Chubb for the 2024 season.
news

Seahawks QB Sam Howell confident in ability to play consistent, smarter football if 'opportunity' arises

Sam Howell has joined the Seattle Seahawks as a backup after leading the NFL in interceptions in 2023, but he remains confident in his ability to fix what went wrong with the Washington Commanders should the opportunity to take the field arise.
news

Jaguars' Arik Armstead felt 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers' pay cut request before his release

New Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead understands the business of football, but that doesn't stop him from feeling disrespected by the San Francisco 49ers' pay cut request that eventually led him to Jacksonville.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Adam Thielen: 'Everything was stacked against' Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers

Bryce Young battled through a rough rookie campaign. However, Carolina's Adam Thielen said that the QB's ability to keep his head on straight while everything around him essentially burned showed promise.