Saints' Thomas, Brown skipping OTAs while seeking new deals

Published: May 26, 2010 at 01:49 PM

New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas and left tackle Jammal Brown haven't participated in the first week of organized team activities while they wait for new contracts, The Times-Picayune reported Wednesday.

The newspaper received confirmation from Saints general manager Mickey Loomis about the absences of the two restricted free agents, while also learning that two others, safety Roman Harper and wide receiver Lance Moore, have been in attendance.

None of the four restricted free agents have signed their one-year qualifying offers from the Saints while hoping to work out long-term deals. So far, all offseason workouts have been voluntary. The first mandatory activity is the team's June 4-6 minicamp.

It's unclear how long Thomas and Brown plan to hold out. A report surfaced two weeks ago that Thomas was nearing a new deal, and he said last month that he would attend OTAs while negotiations were ongoing.

A long-term deal seems less likely for Brown, a two-time Pro Bowl pick who missed last season with a hip injury. The Saints made guard Jahri Evans the richest interior lineman in NFL history earlier this month when they gave him a seven-year, $57 million contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

