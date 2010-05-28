Saints TE Shockey released from hospital one day after seizure

It has been nearly four months since the Saints lifted the Lombardi Trophy, but with work picking up, the team is now focused on repeating, Steve Wyche writes. **More ...**
»
Wyche:Saints switch Jenkins to safety
» Photo gallery:Saints' Thursday OTA
New Orleans Saints tight end Jeremy Shockey is out of the hospital, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.
Shockey was hospitalized Thursday after suffering a seizure during a weightlifting session, but he told Saints officials that he was released from the hospital Friday and intends to rejoin the team for scheduled offseason work next week.
Shockey has told his teammates that he feels great, and he tweeted Thursday that "I will be fine." Coach Sean Payton also said Thursday that Shockey was OK.
The cause of the episode hasn't been revealed.