Saints take Syracuse G Tiller in 6th round

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 11:23 AM

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The New Orleans Saints have selected Syracuse guard Andrew Tiller in Saturday's sixth round of the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 324-pound Tiller started every game the past two seasons for the Orange and was named first-team All-Big East last season. He also started three games in 2009 after transferring from Nassau (N.Y.) community college.

At Syracuse, Tiller played for coach Doug Marrone, the former offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Saints from 2006-2008.

He was the fourth player drafted by the Saints, who did not have picks in the first two rounds. New Orleans drafted Regina (Canada) defensive tackle Akiem Hicks in the third round, Wisconsin wide receiver Nick Toon in the fourth round and Samford defensive back Corey White in the fifth round.

