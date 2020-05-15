Around the NFL

Friday, May 15, 2020 01:39 PM

Saints sign running back Ty Montgomery

Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

New Orleans is adding another weapon to its offensive arsenal.

The Saints signed running back Ty Montgomery, the team announced Friday. In a corresponding move, New Orleans cut tight end Mitchell Loewen. 

The acquisition of Montgomery, 27, is the latest post-draft roster move for Sean Payton and Co. Since the draft concluded three Saturdays ago, New Orleans has added Jameis Winston as a backup (or potentially third-string) quarterback and released Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford. The Saints also signed receiver Emmanuel Sanders and drafted interior lineman Cesar Ruiz this offseason.

The pass-catching RB and return man spent the 2019 season with the New York Jets, logging just 45 touches for 193 yards in 16 games played, mostly behind Le'Veon Bell. Montgomery's 3.2 yards per carry average and 4.3 yards per touch average were career-lows. He also returned 18 kicks for 364 yards.

In New Orleans, Montgomery will play behind another dual-threat tailbacking great in Alvin Kamara, but he'll also be ceding carries to Latavius Murray and gadget guy Taysom Hill.

