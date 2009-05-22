Saints sign free agent WR Warren, waive G Flanagan

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have signed wide receiver Paris Warren, a former seventh-round draft pick by Tampa Bay.
He showed promise with the Buccaneers before dislocating his left ankle while making a game-winning touchdown catch in the last preseason game of 2007.
Prior to the injury, Warren appeared to have locked up a roster spot with the Buccaneers. He had seven receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns in that final preseason game.
Warren was drafted out of Utah in 2005. He played in eight games in 2006, catching five passes for 63 yards.
