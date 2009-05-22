Saints sign free agent WR Warren, waive G Flanagan

Published: May 22, 2009 at 11:59 AM

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have signed wide receiver Paris Warren, a former seventh-round draft pick by Tampa Bay.

He showed promise with the Buccaneers before dislocating his left ankle while making a game-winning touchdown catch in the last preseason game of 2007.

Prior to the injury, Warren appeared to have locked up a roster spot with the Buccaneers. He had seven receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns in that final preseason game.

Warren was drafted out of Utah in 2005. He played in eight games in 2006, catching five passes for 63 yards.

To make room for Warren on the roster, the Saints waived guard Shawn Flanagan.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch

While at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, ahead of their spring game Saturday, Gronkowski launched himself into the Guinness Book of World Records by catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air.
news

Sean Payton: Saints 'have to address' cornerback position ahead of 2021 season

Much attention will be paid this summer to the promised quarterback battle in New Orleans between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston﻿. But Sean Payton isn't spending his spring days thinking at the uncertainty at that crucial position.
news

Chargers GM 'bullish' on LT Trey Pipkins, looking to select 'players, not positions' in draft

One year ago, Tom Telesco secured the Chargers' future at quarterback, selecting ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ with the No. 6 overall pick. This draft, he's charged with building around the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Mike Tomlin's a Hall of Famer, Tom Brady isn't crazy, and Jalen Hurts has to earn it

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Mike Tomlin's on a Hall of Fame path, but the coming years in Pittsburgh will be fascinating. Plus, why Tom Brady has a point in his frustration over changes to jersey numbers. And much more!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW