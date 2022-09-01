Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assault with firearm

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, per Jefferson Parish (Louisiana) inmate records.

Maye was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and later released after posting a $30,000 bond.

The Saints safety was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an Aug. 29 incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females, Jefferson Parrish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto told NFL.com. Following an investigation of the road rage incident, Maye was arrested Thursday morning on one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

"Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident," Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, "and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out."

Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that the team was made aware of Maye's arrest Thursday morning and is still gathering information.

"We're really not going to have a comment on it at this time until we get more information," Allen added.

Maye, 29, signed with New Orleans this offseason on a three-year, $28.5 million deal. He is slated to start at safety across from Tyrann Mathieu this year.

The former New York Jets defensive back played 22 snaps during the Saints' three preseason games. Maye spent five seasons in New York, logging 312 tackles, 24 passes defensed, six interceptions and 3.5 sacks in 60 starts.