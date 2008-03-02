Saints re-sign Henderson, terminate Simmons' contract

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints re-signed wide receiver Devery Henderson on Saturday and terminated linebacker Brian Simmons' contract.
The team didn't release terms of the deal with Henderson, an unrestricted free agent who had 32 catches for 745 yards for the Saints in 2006 and 20 for 403 yards with three touchdowns last year.
Henderson has 74 receptions for 1,497 yards and 11 touchdowns since the Saints drafted him out of LSU in 2004. One of the NFL's fastest players, his receiving average of 20.2 yards leads the club over that span, and the distance of his 11 career touchdown catches have averaged 36.2 yards.
Since joining the Saints, Henderson has played in 44 games with 19 starts and has 10 catches of 45 yards or more. He led the NFL in 2006 with an average of 23.3 yards per catch and his five TD grabs that season averaged 48.2 yards. In 2006, Henderson had the highest yardage total on the fewest catches in nearly two decades in the NFL, and his average per reception was over four yards clear of the next-highest.
Simmons, who will be entering his 11th season in 2008, played in all 16 games and started three for New Orleans in 2007, recording 20 tackles and a sack.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press