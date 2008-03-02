Saints re-sign Henderson, terminate Simmons' contract

Since joining the Saints, Henderson has played in 44 games with 19 starts and has 10 catches of 45 yards or more. He led the NFL in 2006 with an average of 23.3 yards per catch and his five TD grabs that season averaged 48.2 yards. In 2006, Henderson had the highest yardage total on the fewest catches in nearly two decades in the NFL, and his average per reception was over four yards clear of the next-highest.