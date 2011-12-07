Saints RB Ingram held out from practice with sprained toe

Notes: Also missing practice Wednesday were DE Turk McBride (left ankle) and LB Jonathan Casillas (right knee). Payton said Casillas' injury stemmed from Sunday night's game. ... The Saints intended to practice outside Wednesday, but because it was windy, they decided to move inside so as not to endanger staff who film practice from raised platforms. Sunday's game marks the Saints' first outdoor game since a Week 6 loss at Tampa Bay.