Saints RB Ingram held out from practice with sprained toe

Published: Dec 07, 2011 at 12:44 PM

METAIRIE, La. -- Mark Ingram pulled a protective walking boot out of his locker and set it on the floor, then acknowledged that he might have to sit out with a sprained toe on his left foot when the New Orleans Saints visit the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

If that turns out to be the case, the consolation for New Orleans is that last season's leading rusher, Chris Ivory, is eagerly awaiting another chance to play.

Drew Brees

Ingram, a 2011 first-round draft pick and former Heisman trophy winner at Alabama, injured his toe during last Sunday night's 31-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.

With all four of the Saints' top running backs healthy, coach Sean Payton decided to go with a rotation of Ingram, Darren Sproles and Pierre Thomas, leaving Ivory to watching from the sideline the last two weeks as a healthy scratch.

Payton said he wouldn't necessarily be more cautious with Ingram's injury simply because Ivory is ready to go.

"Our approach would be just as we always have," Payton said. "If we feel the player can play and is ready to play, we'll do that."

Notes: Also missing practice Wednesday were DE Turk McBride (left ankle) and LB Jonathan Casillas (right knee). Payton said Casillas' injury stemmed from Sunday night's game. ... The Saints intended to practice outside Wednesday, but because it was windy, they decided to move inside so as not to endanger staff who film practice from raised platforms. Sunday's game marks the Saints' first outdoor game since a Week 6 loss at Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

news

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's 2023 pre-draft media call

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy departure

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator on Friday, one week after Eric Bieniemy left the Super Bowl champions to take the same job with the Washington Commanders.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Quentin Johnston, Kelee Ringo among 10 prospects I can't wait to see

More than 300 draft hopefuls are heading to Indianapolis, looking to put on a show at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Our resident scout, Bucky Brooks, spotlights 10 prospects he can't wait to see.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE