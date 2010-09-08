Saints RB Bush knows nothing about losing 2005 Heisman

Published: Sep 08, 2010 at 08:51 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints running back Reggie Bush said Wednesday that he hasn't heard anything from the Heisman Trophy Trust about being stripped of the award he won at USC in 2005. He also didn't give any indication that he would voluntarily give it back -- for now.

"At this point, it's out of my hands," Bush said after the Saints' final practice before they play host to the Minnesota Vikings in Thursday night's NFL season opener. "The Heisman Trust people released a statement that whatever was said was inaccurate."

Yahoo! Sports reported Tuesday that Bush would have his Heisman Trophy stripped by the end of this month as a result of an investigation by the trust. The NCAA levied sanctions against USC for violations during the 2005 season, and Bush was deemed ineligible for his role in those infractions.

Heisman Trophy Trust executive director Rob Whalen denied the report.

Bush said he was waiting for any developments regarding the Heisman, but his focus is more on his current job than any rulings regarding college football's most prestigious award.

"On the field, the play speaks for itself," he said of the 2005 statistics that gained him the Heisman.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young, who finished second in the 2005 Heisman balloting before beating Bush's Trojans in the BCS national championship game, refused to get drawn into any discussion about the Heisman.

"I really don't kind of know what's going on, just kind of heard a little bit about it," Young told reporters in Nashville, Tenn. "But no comment. Really no comment about it right now."

He was then asked if he would accept the Heisman if offered to him. His reply: "No comment right now, no comment."

Bush said he is trying to minimize this development because the NFC Championship rematch with the Vikings already presents "enough distractions."

"I think he's done a great job of dealing with that because it's been ongoing since he's arrived," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "From a timing standpoint, you get disappointed. It's just a report, but his focus and his maturity level has been fantastic. He's had a great training camp. He's smart enough to understand the challenges (Minnesota) presents, let alone trying to answer any of his critics. He's getting ready to play well and have a good season."

The NCAA found major violations in the USC football program and levied serious sanctions against the school in June, including the loss of scholarships and a two-year bowl ban. The Trojans have dissociated themselves from Bush, who was accused of accepting money and other benefits from sports agents.

With the rematch of last season's NFC Championship game looming, Bush said he hasn't even thought about whether he'd actually return the trophy if officially stripped of the award.

"Here we are the day before the biggest game of the new season, and that's where my focus is," Bush said. "It's a big game. We're playing the Minnesota Vikings. It's going to be crazy. So that's where my focus is now. I've said all that I want to say, and everything else has to play itself out. ... It's an unfortunate situation for everybody, including the kids at USC."

Bush said he has not spoken to anyone at USC "for a while." He said he remains friends with Trojans coach Lane Kiffin and talks with him on occasion, but added that he hasn't "spoken to anybody regarding this specific stuff."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'just focused on getting better,' not QB1 announcement

If Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it'll be him or Mitchell Trubisky starting under center in Week 1 against the Bengals, he isn't saying -- and isn't particularly worried about it at this point.

news

Longtime Bears president, CEO Ted Phillips announces he will retire after 2022 season

Following nearly 40 years with the organization and 23 in his current roles, Ted Phillips announced Friday he will retire as Chicago Bears team president and chief executive officer following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

news

Uncrustables, weigh-ins and H2O: How NFL's offensive, defensive linemen manage their weight

How do the NFL's big boys -- offensive and defensive linemen -- make sure they are at the optimum playing weight when the season begins? Cameron Wolfe gets the inside scoop on calories, weigh-ins, diet -- and, of course, water.

news

Texans travel to Uvalde, surprise high school football team with new uniforms

Members of the Houston Texans traveled to Uvalde, Texas, this week to visit with the Uvalde High School football team ahead of its home opener Friday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE