Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) will return to field vs. Seahawks 

After he was absent for his New Orleans Saints' Week 4 game in London, running back Alvin Kamara was adamant he was "ready to roll" for Week 5.

That will indeed be the case.

Kamara is officially active for the Saints' home game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kamara (ribs) was listed as questionable coming into Sunday -- his fourth consecutive week with that designation. The five-time Pro Bowl back missed Week 2, returned in Week 3, and is now back after missing last week.

The Saints are still once again without wide receiver Michael Thomas, and Andy Dalton is once more starting at quarterback as Jameis Winston works his way back from multiple injuries. Adding injury to insult, wideout Jarvis Landry is also inactive Sunday with an ankle injury.

Kamara tabbed his ribs injury as "weird" earlier in the week, but was adamant he was ready to go. He's totaled just 119 scrimmage yards in the two games he's played, but will look to improve upon those numbers and provide a boost to a skidding Saints squad.

New Orleans, which is 3-7 without Kamara over the course of his career, had lost six in a row without him on the field and has lost three in a row overall this season with or without him.