Saints RB Alvin Kamara (foot) sits out of Thursday's practice

After being limited in Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, Alvin Kamara missed the entirety of Thursday's session.

The Saints star running back was one of four players who did not practice, but did not sound too concerned about his long-term health status.

"I'm alright. I'll be good," Kamara told reporters, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Kamara, Drew Brees (ribs/right shoulder), tight end Josh Hill (concussion) and running back Dwayne Washington (back) were Thursday's only DNPs.

Kamara revealed that he's dealing with the same issue that landed him on the injury report prior to Week 9's showdown against the Bucs. He was limited once that week on Wednesday, and was a full participant for the remainder.

He ended up playing 37 snaps against Tampa, contributing nine carries for 40 yards and a TD and five receptions for nine yards in a dominant 38-3 New Orleans victory.

With Brees set to miss at least the next two weeks, New Orleans can't afford for anything to hinder Kamara. He is the driving force of the offense, and will be needed even more with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill taking the reins.