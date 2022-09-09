Saints RB Alvin Kamara feels 'explosive' ahead of sixth season: 'I might have gotten faster'

Much of the offseason discussions surrounding the New Orleans Saints offense revolved around Jameis Winston's return from injury, a revamped receiver corps and offensive line changes. But don't forget about Alvin Kamara.

The dynamite running back said Thursday he's ready for Sunday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

"I'm definitely healthy, I think," Kamara said Thursday, via Terrin Waack of The Times-Picayune. "But I might have gotten faster. I don't know. I feel explosive. I feel good."

Kamara played only seven preseason snaps but looked explosive, generating 19 yards on two carries -- including a 13-yard dash -- and adding a reception for five yards.

"Well, he's definitely the best running back I've ever played with in my life," Winston said. "Does that speak a lot? I mean, I played with Dalvin Cook, I played with Devonta Freeman. I just love how intelligent (Kamara) is and how he has great awareness for the defense and finding those open spots in any given moment."

Addressing the media for the first time since training camp opened, Kamara declined to comment on his ongoing battery case in Las Vegas, other than to say it will not affect the Saints' trip to London for the International Series matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2.

Kamara was also named a team captain this season for the first time in his six years with the Saints.

"Everybody was kind of like laughing, joking like, 'You've been a cap,'" Kamara said. "But just to get the title and get that 'C' on my jersey is definitely meaningful. I mean, it's my teammates (who) voted for me, so dope accomplishment."