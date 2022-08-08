Saints QB Jameis Winston being evaluated after leaving practice with foot injury

Jameis Winston left New Orleans Saints practice early Monday after "tweaking his foot", coach Dennis Allen told reporters.

Allen added the starting quarterback was still being evaluated.

"He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater on Inside Training Camp Live. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."

The Saints later clarified to Slater that Winston's injury was to his foot and not his ankle.

Winston has looked unencumbered so far in his return to Saints practice from last season's season-ending ACL injury. The veteran QB said two weeks ago that he felt "more explosive" in training camp than he had earlier in the offseason, but added that his recovery remains "a progression."

Hopefully for Winston and the Saints, Monday's tweak is just that and not indicative of something more serious. If Winston has to miss time either in training camp or the regular season, the Saints have one of the more reliable backups on staff in Andy Dalton.