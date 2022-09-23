Saints QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) questionable vs. Panthers

Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara are among a handful of key Saints who could miss Week 3.

Winston (back/ankle) and Kamara (rib) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's Saints-Panthers showdown in Charlotte. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), safety Marcus Maye (rib), cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) and Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill (rib) joined the pair on the practice report with a questionable status. Cornerback Alontae Taylor (knee) will not play versus Carolina.

Winston and the Saints struggled to put points on the scoreboard in Week 2, falling to the division-rival Buccaneers, 20-10. New Orleans played that game without Kamara, who entered the weekend with the same questionable status after tallying 46 yards on 12 touches in Week 1.

Winston also entered last weekend with a questionable designation but managed to participate in the game.

Adebo hasn't played in a game in 2022 after injuring his ankle during the preseason. Meanwhile, Ramczyk, Hill and Maye have all played in each of New Orleans' first two games.

The Saints enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record and should be optimistic about their chances against a Panthers team that has yet to put together four quarters of quality football on the offensive side. Carolina lost its first two games by a combined difference of just five points, while Baker Mayfield has posted a sub-85 passer rating in each of the contests.