Saints QB Drew Brees likely to miss time with rib, shoulder injuries

﻿Drew Brees﻿ might be out a bit.

The Saints are expecting their Pro Bowl quarterback to miss some time after suffering a rib contusion in Sunday's win over the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brees will have an MRI on Monday for possible cartilage damage.

The 20th-year veteran has also been dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder that has limited him during practice in recent weeks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He could be sidelined so that he's able to heal on both fronts before the stretch run for the 7-2 Saints.

﻿Jameis Winston﻿ played the bulk of the second half for New Orleans in Week 10, with ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ entering the game for his customary specialty plays.