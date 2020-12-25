Around the NFL

Saints QB Drew Brees becomes first NFL player to pass for 80,000 yards

Published: Dec 25, 2020 at 06:34 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Milestones are nothing new for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees﻿, but as of Saturday he's reached even more uncharted territory.

Brees has become the first player in NFL history to pass for 80,000 yards.

With his first completion of the second half -- a 9-yarder to Latavius Murray -- Brees flew by the landmark number.

The NFL's all-time career passer, Brees entered Week 16's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings needing 154 yards to hit the milestone.

As is the case with many of the most important career passing numbers, Brees might be joined by Tom Brady﻿, who enters Saturday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Detroit Lions game with 78,457 yards. Should Brady play beyond 2020, he'd likely join Brees.

Brees began this season as the all-time leader in touchdown passes, but slipped behind Brady. Entering Friday, Brady had 573 TD passes to Brees' 568.

But for now, Brees stands alone as the only man who's passed for 80,000 yards.

