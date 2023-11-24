Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion) removed from injury report, in line to start Sunday vs. Falcons

It appears New Orleans will have its starting quarterback for Sunday's NFC South showdown.

Derek Carr, who was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice with a concussion, was removed from Thursday's practice report, clearing the way for him to play against the Atlanta Falcons.

Concussed during a Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Carr left the game and was replaced by Jameis Winston. Following the Saints' Week 11 bye, it appears Carr has passed through the league's protocol after returning to practice in a full capacity this week.

During his first campaign in the Bayou, Carr has completed 65.9% of his passes for 2,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. The veteran has yet to miss a start despite having been taken out of two games this year due to injury.

Sunday will be Carr's first taste of the Saints-Falcons rivalry as he looks to keep New Orleans atop the division.