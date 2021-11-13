Around the NFL

Saints plan on 'number of packages' for Taysom Hill vs. Titans

Published: Nov 13, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

As the New Orleans Saints march on minus Jameis Winston﻿, Trevor Siemian will get his second start in a row on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

However, while head coach Sean Payton announced Siemian would remain the starter on Friday, he also let it be known that Taysom Hill is likely to get some chances to do what Taysom Hill does.

"Yeah, that's the plan," Payton said of Siemian starting again, via NOLA.com's Luke Johnson. "We do have a number of packages we'll use for Taysom."

Siemian came on in relief of an injured Winston, who's out for the season, during a Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, when Siemian stayed in as the Week 9 starter versus the Atlanta Falcons, it was a surprise to many as Hill had battled Winston during the preseason for the New Orleans QB1 spot.

Siemian is 41 of 70 over the past two games for 408 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. His task at hand -- rebounding from a loss to the Falcons -- will be all the more difficult as the Saints (5-3) will be without an injured Alvin Kamara (knee) against the Titans (7-2).

With Siemian at the helm and Kamara on the mend, it would make sense that Hill could see some more opportunities.

Returning from a concussion that forced him to miss back-to-back games, Hill carried the ball once for four yards and threw it twice for 33 yards in the loss to the Falcons.

As Hill looks to get more involved in the Swiss-army-knife fashion that's garnered notice over the past few seasons, Siemian will also have the chance to start consecutive games for the first time since 2017 with the Broncos.

"I think it's just good to get in the rhythm of a work week and get a feel for guys with getting those physical reps," Siemian said. "I think there's something to be said for that. We're in the middle of it now, though, so I don't think we have much time to think about it.

"I think we're in good shape, we have a good plan, and I'm looking forward to playing again Sunday."

New Orleans has been buoyed by its No. 5 scoring defense all season long, so leaning on Siemian and Hill to put together a few big plays here and there might be the hope. Of course, against a prolific offense such as the Titans, it might not be enough.

Related Content

news

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Aaron Rodgers, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is set to be activated on Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 13

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a jaw injury, the team announced. 
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett on playing Patriots QB Mac Jones: 'Is he going to be an ankle grabber?'

Following much ado about Pats rookie quarterback ﻿Mac Jones﻿ twisting Carolina Panthers pass rusher ﻿Brian Burns﻿ in a Week 9 game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knows what to be prepared for come Sunday. 
news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW