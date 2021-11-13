Saints plan on 'number of packages' for Taysom Hill vs. Titans

As the New Orleans Saints march on minus Jameis Winston﻿, Trevor Siemian will get his second start in a row on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

However, while head coach Sean Payton announced Siemian would remain the starter on Friday, he also let it be known that Taysom Hill is likely to get some chances to do what Taysom Hill does.

"Yeah, that's the plan," Payton said of Siemian starting again, via NOLA.com's Luke Johnson. "We do have a number of packages we'll use for Taysom."

Siemian came on in relief of an injured Winston, who's out for the season, during a Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, when Siemian stayed in as the Week 9 starter versus the Atlanta Falcons, it was a surprise to many as Hill had battled Winston during the preseason for the New Orleans QB1 spot.

Siemian is 41 of 70 over the past two games for 408 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. His task at hand -- rebounding from a loss to the Falcons -- will be all the more difficult as the Saints (5-3) will be without an injured Alvin Kamara (knee) against the Titans (7-2).

With Siemian at the helm and Kamara on the mend, it would make sense that Hill could see some more opportunities.

Returning from a concussion that forced him to miss back-to-back games, Hill carried the ball once for four yards and threw it twice for 33 yards in the loss to the Falcons.

As Hill looks to get more involved in the Swiss-army-knife fashion that's garnered notice over the past few seasons, Siemian will also have the chance to start consecutive games for the first time since 2017 with the Broncos.

"I think it's just good to get in the rhythm of a work week and get a feel for guys with getting those physical reps," Siemian said. "I think there's something to be said for that. We're in the middle of it now, though, so I don't think we have much time to think about it.

"I think we're in good shape, we have a good plan, and I'm looking forward to playing again Sunday."