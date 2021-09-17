Saints place DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kwon Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve

The Saints' defense, a stifling unit in Week 1, lost a pair of key players Friday.

New Orleans placed defensive end ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ (shoulder) and linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ (elbow) on injured reserve, the team announced. Each can return after three weeks spent on IR, per the league's updated COVID-19-related roster rules.

Davenport's departure forces New Orleans to adjust on the fly at defensive end, likely elevating ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ to the starting lineup to replace the young edge rusher. Davenport had gotten off to a strong start, recording three tackles and a sack in the Saints' dominant Week 1 win over the Packers.

He'll head to the sideline until mid-October, as will Alexander, who recorded two tackles while playing 60 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps in Week 1.