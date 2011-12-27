Saints' Payton undecided how much Brees, starters will play

Published: Dec 27, 2011 at 09:39 AM

After a night to sleep on it, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton doesn't regret his decision to let quarterback Drew Brees chase down the NFL single-season passing record.

While it came at the expense of the Atlanta Falcons -- some of whom were irked the Saints went for the record up by 22 points with less than three minutes to play -- Payton believes those who disagree with the decision are in the minority.

"You go with your gut," Payton said Tuesday. "I thought it was the right decisions last night. This morning, I thought it was clearly the right decision.

"I felt overwhelmingly that most people that are involved in this game, and know a little bit about this game, probably felt the same way. The great thing about our game is that you can have an opinion about it. I felt that was in the minority."

What played out Monday night -- at least until it potentially resurfaces if the teams meet in the playoffs -- is history. What's next is whether or not Brees can hold on to the record. Heading into a Week 17 in which both teams have playoff positioning to play for, Brees (5,087) leads Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (4,897) by 190 yards.

"I'm not really aware of the space between the two," quipped Payton. "I am probably better off not knowing."

The Saints can clinch the NFC's No. 2 seed and a bye with a win and a loss by the San Francisco 49ers. The Patriots will be the No. 1 seed in the AFC unless they lose to the Bills.

Payton told reporters Tuesday he will look closely at how much his starters need to play against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET. The 49ers (12-3) play at the same time in St. Louis (2-13), needing a win to clinch the second seed. Adding intrigue to the record chasing is the fact the Patriots also face the Buffalo Bills at exactly the same time, creating a scenario that gives Brady a chance to overtake the lead if Brees isn't on the field.

"You make decisions. They are not always right," Payton said about keeping Brees in Sunday's game if the 49ers are up big, thus locking the Saints at No. 3. "You try to make them with the right things to help your team. Last night was one of those situations. This upcoming game will be one of those situations. It's part of what we do. It's part of coaching. It's part of sport."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'NFL UP' Sweepstakes Official Rules

Fans can enter the "NFL UP" Sweepstakes by following the Instagram account (@NFLUP), liking the promotional post and tagging three friends in the promotional post during the promotion period.
news

2021 NFL season preview: Fifty-six things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVI

With the 2021 NFL campaign about to kick off, Judy Battista identifies 56 things to watch en route to Super Bowl LVI. What can we expect from the first 17-game regular season? Which showdowns will be must-see TV?
news

Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth to their secondary, acquiring CB ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seahawks for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Seattle had signed Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

The Cowboys might be down one of their starters in Week 1. Coach Mike McCarthy said RT La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday and  ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW