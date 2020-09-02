Saints owner Gayle Benson back at facility after COVID-19 diagnosis

"It was good to see her. She's feeling better," Payton told reporters. "I know she was excited to finally be able to get out and be around our players. She's feeling good. Obviously, any time someone's gone through it, you love to see them back and in good health, in good spirits. I would describe our visit that way."

Benson, 73, was diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last few weeks, the team announced Aug. 28. Benson avoided hospitalization during her bout with the novel coronavirus and was said to be progressing well and improving daily.