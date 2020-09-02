Saints owner Gayle Benson back at facility after COVID-19 diagnosis

The ongoing pandemic affected the New Orleans Saints again recently when the team announced last week owner Gayle Benson had tested positive for COVID-19.
She appears to have been cleared from the novel coronavirus as Benson was back at Saints practice Wednesday, according to a tweet from the team's account that included a photo of her interacting (at a safe distance) with coach Sean Payton.
"It was good to see her. She's feeling better," Payton told reporters. "I know she was excited to finally be able to get out and be around our players. She's feeling good. Obviously, any time someone's gone through it, you love to see them back and in good health, in good spirits. I would describe our visit that way."
Benson, 73, was diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last few weeks, the team announced Aug. 28. Benson avoided hospitalization during her bout with the novel coronavirus and was said to be progressing well and improving daily.
Benson and Payton have both been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered successfully. The coach became the first in the NFL known to have contracted the virus back in March.