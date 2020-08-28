Saints owner Gayle Benson tested positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Benson, 73, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus within the last few weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed Friday. It is unknown what symptoms Benson, who also owns the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, has experienced.

"Mrs. Benson did test positive for COVID-19," the Saints announced in a statement. "She is progressing well and improving daily. She has not missed a daily work call with the Saints and Pelicans staff nor has she missed and NBA or NFL owner call in recent days -- she was not hospitalized and is recovering at home in New Orleans. She thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers."

The Times-Picayune first reported the news.

New Orleans coach Sean Payton was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, the first NFL coach known to have contracted the virus.