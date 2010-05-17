Saints OT Stinchcomb out 3 to 4 weeks after sports hernia surgery

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Jon Stinchcomb had surgery last week to repair a sports hernia and is expected to need three to four weeks to recover.
"It's disappointing not to be able to work out with the rest of the team, especially heading into these first OTAs (organized team activities)," Stinchcomb told the newspaper. "But I'm just hoping for a speedy recovery. And the good news is that it's not the middle of the season, and I'm not gonna miss any games or anything like that."
Although it's unclear when the injury occurred, Stinchcomb admitted it had been an issue for a while and he aggravated it working out with medicine balls. He had the surgery Friday.
It's uncertain whether Stinchcomb will be able to return for any of the Saints' organized team activities, which conclude June 17, but he should be healthy for the start of training camp in July.
Stinchcomb, a seven-year NFL veteran, has started every regular-season game for the Saints the past four seasons.