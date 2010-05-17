Saints OT Stinchcomb out 3 to 4 weeks after sports hernia surgery

Published: May 17, 2010 at 06:17 AM

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Jon Stinchcomb had surgery last week to repair a sports hernia and is expected to need three to four weeks to recover.

Stinchcomb confirmed that he had the procedure during a Monday interview with The Times-Picayune.

"It's disappointing not to be able to work out with the rest of the team, especially heading into these first OTAs (organized team activities)," Stinchcomb told the newspaper. "But I'm just hoping for a speedy recovery. And the good news is that it's not the middle of the season, and I'm not gonna miss any games or anything like that."

Although it's unclear when the injury occurred, Stinchcomb admitted it had been an issue for a while and he aggravated it working out with medicine balls. He had the surgery Friday.

It's uncertain whether Stinchcomb will be able to return for any of the Saints' organized team activities, which conclude June 17, but he should be healthy for the start of training camp in July.

Stinchcomb, a seven-year NFL veteran, has started every regular-season game for the Saints the past four seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire. Draft-eligible players will catch passes from Kaepernick, and NFL team personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event, Pelissero added.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Date, time, location, top prospects and more

The 2022 NFL Draft begins April 28 in Las Vegas. Find out the dates, times, location, how to watch and more.
news

NFL offseason workout program dates announced for all 32 teams ahead of 2022 NFL season

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. Read here for the calendar for 2022.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW