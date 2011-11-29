Saints on the rise again in latest Power Poll, edge out Ravens

Published: Nov 28, 2011 at 10:27 PM

Our panel of experts opted for offense over defense this week in ranking the New Orleans Saints slightly ahead of the Baltimore Ravensin the latest NFL.com Power Poll. Find out where the experts ranked your favorite team, and log on to make your own rankings.

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

» Drew Brees continued his gaudy statistical season Monday night as the New Orleans Saints blew out the New York Giants, 49-24.

» With both teams mired in frustrating seasons, Thursday night's game between the Eagles and Seahawks on NFL Network will feature plenty of players with something to prove. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks about what can be done to salvage Seattle's disappointing season Tuesday on NFL Network's "Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET.

» If you missed Mark Sanchez's game-winning fourth-quarter drive against the Buffalo Bills, or Tim Tebow's latest fourth-quarter comeback against the San Diego Chargers, tune in to NFL Network Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET as "NFL Replay" offers up both games with enhanced sound from NFL Films.

» Coaches aren't the only ones on the hot seat as the season hits the stretch run. Jason La Canfora examines some teams that might consider making front-office changes.

» From punt-return touchdowns to breathtaking airborne catches, relive the NFL's best highlights in this roundup of the top plays of November.

» Have your say in who wins top honors for last weekend's games by voting for the NFL's Hardest Working Man, Rookie of the Week, Air & Ground Players of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week. And don't forget to fill out your Pro Bowl ballot.

» NFL.com fantasy editor Michael Fabiano says there are still QBs to be found on the waiver wire, you just have to do some digging to find them.

» Is it "Witten's smitten," "Beauty and the beast" or "Pom-pom pileup"? Vote for the best names for Jason Witten's cheerleader run-in and two other plays from Week 12.

» Sign up for the new NFL Magazine and get action-packed content and in-depth analysis you won't find anywhere else.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
news

This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW