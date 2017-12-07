Around the NFL

Saints' loss to Falcons disrupts NFC playoff picture

Published: Dec 07, 2017 at 04:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Eleven yards away from burying his biggest rival in the NFC South race, Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw a pass that might haunt him until he faces the Falcons again. Luckily for him and NFL fans, that rematch is only two weeks away.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones' interception was one of those plays that can change the shape of an entire season in an instant. Here are a few of the quick playoff picture ramifications from Atlanta's 20-17 victory:

The No. 1 seed in the NFC is all but out for New Orleans: A win over Atlanta on Thursday night would have put the Saints in truly commanding position to win the NFC South, considering they have already swept the Carolina Panthers. The Saints could have started to set their sights on home-field advantage in the NFC or a playoff bye. That's going to be a lot more difficult now with four losses, two more than the Vikings and Eagles. A head-to-head loss to the Rams also could hurt the Saints in seeding.

Even if the Saints do still win the division, it's likely now they will be playing on Wild Card Weekend.

The NFC South could come down to the Falcons-Saints rematch: Now 8-5, Falcons go on the road to Tampa in Week 15. If they can win that game, Atlanta will head to New Orleans for a pivotal Week 16 matchup with a chance to take over first place in the NFC South. The team started 7-5 last season, so they know how a hot finish can translate to playoff success. Thursday night's win over New Orleans, at the very least, gives the Falcons some breathing room in the wild-card race. Speaking of which ...

The road for the Packers, Cowboys and Lions just got tougher: The three pack of 6-6 NFC wild-card hopefuls need the Falcons, Panthers or Seahawks to slip up down the stretch. It's still quite possible that happens because of the difficult schedule all three teams face, but this win by Atlanta makes the path less likely.

The Panthers should be smiling too: Carolina has plenty of issues to worry about with their inconsistent passing game and the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. But the Panthers now join the Falcons and Saints in the "control their fate" NFC South party. The Falcons-Panthers game in Week 17 is going to be ripe with playoff implications. All three teams in the best division in football can win the division if they just win out. Deion Jones made sure of it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders release QB Carson Wentz after one season

The Washington Commanders on Monday announced the release of QB Carson Wentz after one season with the team.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

QBs C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson to throw at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine; Bryce Young waiting for pro day

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Florida QB Anthony Richardson will throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine while Alabama QB Bryce Young will wait for his pro day, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.

news

NFL team proposes rule to make roughing the passer reviewable

An NFL team has proposed a new rule that would make roughing the passer reviewable by replay, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

QB Jameis Winston still preparing for possibility of staying with Saints in 2023

Injuries derailed Jameis Winston's 2022 season, leading to him acting as backup for most of the year. But despite his current position, Winston is not counting himself out of the running on a New Orleans squad that has no clear option at quarterback as of yet.

news

Joe Lombardi reunites with Sean Payton as new Broncos offensive coordinator

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is being hired as the Denver Broncos' new OC, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

news

Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy departure

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator on Friday, one week after Eric Bieniemy left the Super Bowl champions to take the same job with the Washington Commanders.

news

Cardinals OC Petzing already impressed with Kyler Murray, ready for 'unique' challenge of QB's absence

Drew Petzing is new to Arizona, leaving Cleveland to join the Cardinals staff, and it didn't take long for him to like what he's seen from starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE