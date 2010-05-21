Saints LB Ingram out of workouts, minicamp after knee surgery

Published: May 21, 2010 at 07:54 AM

Newly signed New Orleans Saints linebacker Clint Ingram must wait a little longer to join the defending Super Bowl champions.

Ingram, who signed a one-year deal with the Saints this week, will not take part in the team's remaining voluntary workouts or early June minicamp, NewOrleans.com reported Friday, while he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery performed April 21.

"Clint had the scope done prior to his visit to our place; it actually was a little more involved than just a scope," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "So, when he took the physical we looked closely at it. He was getting ready to travel to two or three other clubs and was really probably traveling too early on the knee. But, we liked the player and the key was finding the right number and the right price."

Payton told the Web site that Ingram, who had 52 tackles and one sack in 13 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, will continue his rehabilitation with the Saints in New Orleans.

