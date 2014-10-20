Around the NFL

Saints' Jimmy Graham held without catch vs. Lions

Published: Oct 20, 2014 at 01:22 AM

The speculation over whether or not New Orleans Saints pass-catcher Jimmy Graham would play against the Lionson Sunday ended up being much ado about nothing.

According to NFL statistics, the tight end was on the field for just 30 of the team's 74 offensive snaps. His backup, Ben Watson, played 29.

In the loss to Detroit, which sank the Saints to a 2-4 record, Graham was targeted just two times and did not catch a pass.

The last time that happened? Back in October of 2013 when Graham was held without a catch on six targets in a close defeat to the New England Patriots.

At this point, the Saints should consider themselves lucky to still be very much alive in their divisional race. The NFC South is absolutely horrendous, but if Graham and the Saints can get going again, they have the talent to leave the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in the dust quickly.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

