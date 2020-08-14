Saints' Jared Cook learns from last year's plays that 'haunt' him

"There are still some plays on the film that haunt me and, of course, we're still going back over those plays and running through them, but they're still plays that haunt me that I still wish I could have back," Cook said, via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic. "So it's still, you know, learning from those, talking through them, getting the report, getting on the same page. Because it's a lot different when you're going through a season -- you're on to the next week; you don't have a lot of time to just sit there and reflect. But now we have that time. So we're doing that. And, you know, hopefully this season will be a lot different, being that me and Drew (Brees) do have a full season together and more time. So it's just working through those things and continuing to get better."