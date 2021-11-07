Around the NFL

Saints inquired about Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater before trade deadline

Published: Nov 07, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The quarterback position is, and likely will be, the Saints' biggest question in the aftermath of losing Jameis Winston for the rest of the season to injury. Just before the trade deadline, New Orleans tried to secure a familiar answer.

The Saints reached out to the Broncos to propose a swap for Teddy Bridgewater﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The trusted veteran shined in place of Drew Brees just two years ago, winning all five of his starts. Denver, which fielded inquiries from multiple teams about its QB1, wasn't interested in parting with him.

Bridgewater has been his usual steady self this season, posting career bests in completion percentage (70.4) and passer rating (100.6) while throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

"The Broncos never considered trading Teddy," Pelissero noted. "He is the starting quarterback of a team that's in the playoff hunt."

The 5-2 Saints are as well, which will put a greater spotlight on their available QBs for the remainder of the season. Trevor Siemian will make his first start in two years Sunday versus the Falcons, while Taysom Hill will be deployed in his typical gadget role and serve as the backup as he returns from a concussion.

New Orleans needs them to produce in order to return to the postseason.

