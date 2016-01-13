Saints hiring Joe Lombardi, Dan Campbell as assistants

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints are hiring Joe Lombardi as QB coach and Dan Campbell as assistant head coach/TE coach, according to a source informed of the team's plans.
Campbell led the Miami Dolphins as interim head coach for 12 games this season. He was released from his contract with the Dolphins on Monday. Campbell spent five seasons as a tight ends coach in Miami.
The 39-year-old former tight end has extensive experience with Saints coach Sean Payton. Campbell played for three seasons under Payton when the latter was offensive coordinator in Dallas. The tight end also signed with the Saints in 2009, the final year of his playing career, but was placed on injured reserve before the season began.
Campbell wants to be a head coach in the future. Getting the assistant head coaching title under Payton could help in that endeavor down the road.
ESPN's Mike Triplett reports that current tight ends coach Dan Roushar is expected to remain on staff, but some shuffling of responsibility will likely occur.
Lombardi, meanwhile, returns to the position he held prior to being poached by the Detroit Lions in 2014 for their offensive coordinator position. Mike Neu had held the QB coaching job in New Orleans, but recently left to take the coaching gig at Ball State.
Lombardi was supposed to help the Lions run a Payton-like scheme, but failed miserably to adapt the play calling to his talent. He was fired seven games into the 2015 season. Under Payton's cozy guidance, Lombardi can try and rebuild his resume.