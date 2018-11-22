Around the NFL

Saints ground Falcons' attack to earn 10th straight win

Published: Nov 22, 2018 at 03:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints (10-1) tightened their grip on the NFC South by picking up their 10th straight win in a 31-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons (4-7) on Thanksgiving Night. Here's what we learned from the game:

  1. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore pointed out Tuesday in the locker room that the first game between these two teams was a long time ago. The message? This Saints defense isn't the same unit that allowed 37 points to the Falcons in Week 2.

The Saints defense set the tone in the first half, limiting Atlanta's ground game to 12 yards rushing on eight carries and making the Falcons one dimensional by jumping out to 17-3 halftime lead. The Saints totaled a season-high six sacks in a single game, garnered 13 quarterback hits, recovered three fumbles and notched an interception.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins led the defensive charge by recording his seventh sack of the season. He has a three-game streak with at least one sack. Saints free safety Marcus Williams arguably came up with the defensive play of the game when he recovered the fumble off his own strip-sack to turn back the Falcons deep in Saints territory.

In a modern NFL era where offenses shine, such as the Saints, the team in The Big Easy is showing they can play complementary football on both sides of the ball. The Saints have allowed 38 points over the past three games, an average of 12.6 per game, behind their defense and extended a winning streak to a league-best 10 games.

  1. Saints quarterback Drew Brees showed for a second straight game he doesn't have to rely heavily on wide receiver Michael Thomas in the passing game. Sure, Thomas is the clear No. 1 threat and he had his moments, including a circus catch between three defenders, but Brees made sure to get others involved.

With Brandon Marshall and rookie Tre'Quan Smith (foot) inactive, opportunities were there for second-year pro Austin Carr, Tommylee Lewis, rookie Keith Kirkwood and tight end Dan Arnold. Carr recorded a touchdown, his second in as many weeks; Lewis, fresh off injured receiver, hauled in a 28-yard score; and Arnold, whom the Saints converted from wide receiver to tight end during the offseason, came up with a highlight reel-worthy, diving 25-yard grab; and Kirkwood snagged a 5-yard touchdown.

Know what really makes their productions unique? All four entered the league as undrafted free agents.

  1. For all the attention from a wild game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, make no mistake the Saints are hands down the best team in the league and they don't need to do it with explosive production every week.

Against the Falcons, Brees threw for a modest 174 yards to go along with four touchdowns, and threw to eight different players. The running game gashed the Falcons with 150 yards on 31 carries. Second-year running back Alvin Kamara paced the attack on the ground with 89 yards on 14 attempts, while Mark Ingram chipped in with 48 yards rushing.

And as pointed out earlier, the defense played exceptionally. When the Saints are firing on all cylinders like they were Thursday night, this is an extremely tough team to beat.

  1. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan completed 35 of 45 passes for 377 yards, a touchdown and interception, and the Falcons actually ran more offensive plays than the Saints (69-55) and won the time of possession (30:59-29:01).

Atlanta received strong games from wide receivers Julio Jones, who totaled 11 catches for 147 yards, and rookie Calvin Ridley, who hauled in eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Mistakes, however, contributed to a dismal loss to a bitter divisional rival and dropped the Falcons to 4-7 on the season.

  1. It's hard to believe when looking at the offensive talent on the Falcons' roster that this is a 4-7 team, but that's the reality. Injuries have decimated the defensive side, but the offense, which has been without running back Devonta Freeman, continues to struggle.

The Falcons have lost three straight games and failed to top 20 points during that span, averaging 17.3. While coach Dan Quinn shouldn't be on the hot seat given the impact of injuries on defense, the same can't be said for offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who continues to struggle to get the most out of one of the league's more talented rosters.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers' Kellen Moore on WR height advantage: 'We're going to be throwing in a different jet stream'

New Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is excited to utilize quarterback Justin Herbert's decision making, as well as a group of tall pass catchers, to employ an aggressive offensive system in Los Angeles.

news

Is Jordan Love more prepared to take Packers' reins than Aaron Rodgers was?

Aaron Rodgers has departed to the New York Jets, and Jordan Love's time is now to quarterback the Green Bay Packers into a fresh and uncertain era. Is Love ready to be the Packers' next franchise QB, though?

news

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew on impact of adding Calvin Ridley: 'The league gotta watch out'

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew raved about what he's seen from new teammate Calvin Ridley, claiming that he doesn't think "anybody can guard him in the league," and that with the 28-year-old on the roster "the league gotta watch out."

news

Chiefs embarking on second quest to end NFL's historical back-to-back drought

As the 2023 NFL season beckons, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves aiming to become the ninth repeat Super Bowl champions in league lore. For the second time in four years, K.C. will begin a quest to become the NFL's first back-to-back champion since 2004.

news

Panthers QB Andy Dalton says he views himself 'as a starter in this league'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton still feels like he has a lot to give going into his 13th season. "I view myself as a starter in this league," said Dalton.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans aiming for Jerry Rice's consecutive 1,000-yard season mark: 'It's right there'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans already owns the record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin an NFL career with nine. Now he's coming for Jerry Rice's mark of 11 straight such seasons in general.

news

Chase Claypool expects 'night-and-day difference' for Bears this year: 'Fans will be loving it'

With a full offseason under his belt on the Bears and a number of changes to the roster, wide receiver Chase Claypool believes Chicago fans are in for a "night-and-day difference."

news

New Packers safety Jonathan Owens playing with 'chip on my shoulder' after starting career undrafted

Newly signed Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has worked his way up to a starting role. But Owens said this week he never forgot where his career started.

news

Did Raiders make winning decision replacing Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo?

The Raiders released their all-time leading passer, Derek Carr, and replaced him with former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The prevailing quandary ahead of the 2023 season will be if Las Vegas made the right choice.

news

Could one of these seven NFL teams finally celebrate first MVP in 2023?

Seven teams are still searching for their first player to win Most Valuable Player heading into 2023. Who from the Cardinals, Texans, Jaguars, Saints, Jets, Eagles and Buccaneers is most likely to bring home the award?

news

Cardinals S Budda Baker wants to be paid fairly as he plans to attend training camp following trade request

Cardinals safety Budda Baker doesn't want to be the highest-paid safety as he plans to report to training camp following an April trade request, but he does hope to be paid fairly, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per Baker's agent.

news

Rachaad White thinks Buccaneers have 'great shot' in NFC South, wants to 'eclipse' 1,000 rushing yards

Rachaad White is heading into his second year with the Buccaneers as the likely lead back. The greater spotlight has fostered greater expectations, and White himself is setting aim at ending a Tampa Bay drought on the ground.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More