Saints get much needed win at home

NEW ORLEANS -- Khiry Robinson's tackle-breaking, 18-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted the New Orleans Saints to a 37-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Pierre Thomas caught eight passes out of the backfield for 77 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 35 yards and a score to help New Orleans (2-3) overcome Drew Brees' three interceptions - and an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Brees completed 35 of 57 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns, but two of his interceptions led directly to Buccaneers touchdowns. His third ended a potential winning drive in the final minute of regulation.
Making his second straight start for Tampa Bay (1-4), Mike Glennon was 19 for 32 for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once and sacked by Junior Galette for a safety in the fourth quarter.
