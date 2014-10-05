Saints get much needed win at home

Published: Oct 05, 2014 at 10:13 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- Khiry Robinson's tackle-breaking, 18-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted the New Orleans Saints to a 37-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Pierre Thomas caught eight passes out of the backfield for 77 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 35 yards and a score to help New Orleans (2-3) overcome Drew Brees' three interceptions - and an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Brees completed 35 of 57 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns, but two of his interceptions led directly to Buccaneers touchdowns. His third ended a potential winning drive in the final minute of regulation.

Making his second straight start for Tampa Bay (1-4), Mike Glennon was 19 for 32 for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once and sacked by Junior Galette for a safety in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bold predictions for 2023 NFL season: Sam Darnold's 49ers top Jets in Super Bowl! Bill Belichick era ends!

With the 2023 season less than 100 days away, Adam Schein provides his nine boldest predictions. Who's prepared to watch Sam Darnold beat the Jets in Super Bowl LVIII? Is Bill Belichick entering his final season in New England?

news

49ers GM John Lynch 'incredibly encouraged' after Brock Purdy's first throwing session

Brock Purdy continues to check the boxes in his return from offseason elbow surgery. 49ers GM John Lynch said Wednesday that Purdy conducted his first throwing session since undergoing the UCL procedure, and the club was encouraged with how the QB looked.

news

NFL's most improved teams in 2023? Bears, Jets among 10 rosters on the rise this offseason

Which NFL teams have improved the most this offseason? Marc Sessler highlights 10 squads on the rise heading into the 2023 campaign.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More