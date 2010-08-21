Saints gain over 400 yards in victory over Texans

NEW ORLEANS -- Playing in the Superdome for the first time since the NFC Championship Game last season, the Saints' high-powered offense picked up where it left off, rolling over the Houston Texans 38-20 on Saturday night.
Drew Brees, who played for only one quarter, led New Orleans to two touchdowns -- handing off to Reggie Bush for a 9-yard score and leaping over center for a 1-yard TD that put the Saints ahead 14-0.
There wasn't much drop off when Chase Daniel took over in the second quarter. The Saints outgained the Texans 409 yards to 291.