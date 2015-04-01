Saints extend guard Jahri Evans, sign CB Kyle Wilson

The Saints have shipped a flock of veterans out the door, but they weren't willing to part with Evans after trading fellow guard Ben Grubbs to the Chiefs for a 2015 fifth-rounder. Evans, 31, has missed just two games since taking over the position for New Orleans in 2006. Last year wasn't his finest, but we expect better line play from the Saints after the team acquired center Max Unger from Seattle in the Jimmy Graham swap.