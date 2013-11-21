Saints edge NFC South rival Falcons, improve to 9-2

ATLANTA -- Drew Brees threw a pair of touchdown passes and the New Orleans Saints overcame a lackluster offensive showing, holding off the Atlanta Falcons 17-13 on Thursday night.
Brees hooked up with Jimmy Graham on a 44-yard touchdown pass and Benjamin Watson on a 1-yard scoring play, both in the first half and good enough to give the first-place Saints (9-2) a sweep of their season series with their NFC South rivals.
Atlanta (2-9) dropped its fifth straight game, ensured its first losing season since 2008 and was officially eliminated from the division race with five weeks remaining.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press