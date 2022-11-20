Saints DE Cameron Jordan dealing with orbital bone fracture

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss today's game, the first time he's missed a game due to injury in his decorated 12-year career. With good reason.

Sources say Jordan suffered a fractured orbital bone last week while being poked in the eye by a Steelers player. The injury, which Jordan somehow played through, caused significant swelling that led to the veteran playing with one eye shut.

He's out today versus the Rams, and sources say he is pushing hard to play next week. The defensive captain clearly hates not being out there, as evidenced by his tweet this week: "Maaaan unreal. Smh control what you can control."

The only other time Jordan missed a game was in Week 14 of 2021 when he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

New Orleans plays the 49ers next week, and Jordan is already attempting to be out there. It's just not clear if he'll be able to. If there is any chance of making the injury worse, then doctors and team personnel will likely protect him from himself.