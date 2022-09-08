Around the NFL

Saints, center Erik McCoy agree to five-year extension worth up to $63.75M

Published: Sep 08, 2022 at 05:14 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The New Orleans Saints have locked up one of their offensive centerpieces long term.

Center Erik McCoy has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $63.75 million and includes more than $40 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. The team later announced the extension.

McCoy, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, with the Saints trading up to land him. He's started each of the past three seasons at center, missing four games last year with a calf injury and one with an illness last season.

Although McCoy has not been named to the Pro Bowl or any All-Pro teams, he's considered one of the team's most dependable players up front.

Prior to the extension, McCoy's four-year rookie contract had been slated to expire following the 2022 season.

