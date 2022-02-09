Around the NFL

Saints' Cam Jordan not convinced Sean Payton's done with coaching: 'He plays chess, not checkers'

Published: Feb 09, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Sean Payton's future in football is unclear, but if Cam Jordan's instincts are right, he's thinking big.

As in, big market.

The New Orleans Saints' seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football and, along with wishing his former coach the best, suggested he might be onto a bigger stage for his next coaching gig.

"I thought it was retirement, and then he said I'm not done with coaching. … He's just done with us right now. … With Sean, you never know," Jordan said. "You're talking about a guy who has always had the plan. He plays chess, not checkers. So in my mind, he's going to a bigger market."

Payton, 58, spent 15 seasons as the Saints' head coach, earning a Super Bowl crown in 2009 among nine playoff appearances. He announced he was stepping down from the role last month. It was a fitting end to a tough year for the Saints, who were riddled by injury and missed the playoffs with a mark of 9-8.

With this year's coaching turnover cycle quickly approaching closure, it will likely be next winter before Payton can weigh any NFL options. Until then, a TV analyst role might be his next play -- he noted at his news conference that it could be a consideration.

As for Jordan's prediction, it's worth noting that a number of clubs in some of the NFL's biggest markets -- New York, Chicago and Miami among them -- just minted a new coach in recent weeks.

Chess, indeed.

"We'll see what happens. But seriously, with what Sean has given to the Saints, what Sean has given to New Orleans, if he says he needs some time off, take some time off," Jordan added. "If he comes back to coaching, great. But everything he's done for me, my fam, the friends that I've created over the last 11 years on the Saints, the whole entire organization, bringing a Super Bowl to the city, do what you want, big guy."

Payton, whose regular-season record in New Orleans was a stellar 152-89, can certainly afford to wait out the best fit. He'll be in demand as an NFL coach just as soon as he wants to be.

