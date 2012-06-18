Saints' 'bounty' scandal highlights top offseason stories

From the New Orleans Saints' "bounty" scandal to free agency to the draft, there has been no shortage of action throughout the offseason. It's only natural that a big storyline might have slipped by you. Mike Lombardi comes to the rescue Monday with a column reviewing all of the big moves that will impact the upcoming season.
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
• After a dazzling 11 years in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and New York Jets, running back LaDainian Tomlinson will announce his retirement Monday. Take a look back at the best moments of L.T.'s career and the lasting images that he leaves.
• As training camp draws near, several players are still engaged in standoffs with their teams about the status of their contracts. Steve Wyche will take a look at players who have received the franchise tag and the state of their negotiations.
•Andrew Luck might be preoccupied with preparing for the upcoming season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he still made time to stop by his Stanford graduation. Check out a photo gallery of the NFL's best donning their caps and gowns.
• Tim Tebow might be persona non-grata at Qualcomm Stadium when he's facing the Chargers, but the quarterback drew quite the crowd when he delivered a sermon on Father's Day. Dan Hanzus writes the event is just the latest example of Tebow embracing the task of being a role model.
• Four suspended New Orleans Saints players will have their appeals heard by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the latest chapter of the "bounty" program. Though he was not suspended, Saints safety Roman Harper says he expects justice from the case.
• The Jets' new-look offense has been one of the hot topics of the offseason. New offensive coordinator Tony Sparano already has an important figure in his camp: wide receiver Santonio Holmes, who says the new system is "more fun" than the previous one.
• Happy birthday to former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith, who turns 49 on Monday, and to Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who turns 32.
