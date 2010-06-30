Saints assistant coach pleads guilty in alleged real estate scam

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges in an alleged real estate scam involving more than 40 people in northeastern Texas.
A spokeswoman with the U.S. Attorney's office in Texas' Eastern District confirmed Wednesday that Jones entered a plea of conspiracy to commit mail fraud last week. Court records show Jones also signed a factual statement admitting his role in the alleged scam, which netted him about $86,000.
