Around the NFL

Saints announce no fans for season opener against Buccaneers

Published: Aug 12, 2020 at 07:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The 2020 NFL season will feature one of its first big matchups in its very first week, but fans will not be able to attend it due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Orleans Saints' Sept. 13 home opener against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be played without fans in attendance, the team announced Wednesday.

"While we have put together a comprehensive plan that will allow us to safely host fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, that plan has always been dependent on how effectively we, as a community and region, are battling Covid-19," Saints president Dennis Lauscha said in a statement released by the team. "We have given this situation as much time as possible to see the type of improvement necessary to welcome fans into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but unfortunately, medical experts indicate that trends are not improving rapidly enough for us to begin the season with fan attendance.

"As we have noted, while we are not allowing fans in the first home game, we remain cautiously optimistic that fans may be able to attend our September 27 game vs. Green Bay, but stress that fans need to remain flexible and adaptable in case we cannot. We are keenly aware of the outstanding home field advantage that our fans provide our team, and we are as eager as anyone to welcome them back."

Wednesday's news means Brady's first divisional battle against Saints quarterback and fellow future Hall of Famer Drew Brees will take place in a quiet Superdome, not the normally raucous environment that has made the venerated stadium a place to fear for visiting teams.

The Saints' announcement is far from the first of its kind. Recently, the Green Bay Packers announced their first two home games would be played without fans.

Wednesday's announcement from New Orleans comes with the backing of its mayor, LaToya Cantrell.

"The City of New Orleans and all of our fans are ready for football season and to cheer on our Saints, but the safety of fans, players, and the many employees of the team and Superdome must come first," Cantrell said in the same release. "We are beginning to trend back in the right direction, but we are not where we need to be yet. As I have said from the beginning of our response to this pandemic, our decisions will be guided by data, and until we get to where we need to be, we will have to support the Saints from the sidelines at home."

The message from the Saints and from the city was similar in its encouragement for fans to focus less on their inability to attend the home opener, and more on working together to fight the spread of COVID-19.

"We must do everything within our power to improve the current trends not just so that we can attend games together, but so that our kids can go back to school safely, so that commerce and our economy can reopen and so that generations of Saints fans can attend games together safely," Lauscha said. "We believe in fighting for our fans and all of the economic benefits for our city. We need our community to put all of its considerable determination into fighting this virus, and hopefully, we will be celebrating a season-long return of fans to our games."

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers, 37-8. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

George Kittle, 49ers 'making progress' on long-term deal

Tight end George Kittle and San Francisco are "making progress" on a long-term deal, which is on track to make Kittle the highest-paid tight end in league history, NFL Network's Mike Silver reported Wednesday.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media following the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Jerry Jones expects Cowboys to display 'grace' regarding national anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday he expects his team to display "grace" as it relates to the national anthem during games this season.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'

Dak Prescott is playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag. His talks with the Cowboys on a long-term deal subsided just before the team reported to camp, and he's not bringing the business into the locker room.
Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games

Jerry World is planning for fans this fall. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday during a video conference that his team is gearing up for fans at AT&T Stadium during the 2020 season.
NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'
news

NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'

The NFL will continue COVID-19 testing on a daily basis. The league and NFLPA agreed to continue daily testing until further notice.
Bills sign coach Sean McDermott to contract extension through 2025
news

Bills sign coach Sean McDermott to contract extension through 2025

The Sean McDermott era in Buffalo will continue for many years to come. Buffalo signed the head coach to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. 
John Ross leaves Bengals camp after son tests positive for COVID-19
news

John Ross leaves Bengals camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross left training camp. The wideout left to care for his young son after both the boy and the boy's mother tested positive for COVID-19, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson cleared, returns to work after COVID-19 quarantine
news

Eagles coach Doug Pederson cleared, returns to work after COVID-19 quarantine

Doug Pederson's quarantine is over. The Eagles head coach is back at work, the team announced Wednesday, after missing the last 10 days due to COVID-19.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) before an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Roundup: Colts remove T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) from NFI list

T.Y. Hilton is ready for action. The Indianapolis Colts removed the receiver from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday. Read more for the other stories Around The NFL is monitoring Wednesday.
Niners RB Jerick McKinnon looks 'phenomenal,' FB Kyle Juszczyk says
news

Niners RB Jerick McKinnon looks 'phenomenal,' FB Kyle Juszczyk says

Jerick McKinnon hasn't played a down of regular-season football for the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the RB missing the past two years, 49ers teammates believe McKinnon looks better than ever in his return.
Washington Football Team will play 2020 season without fans at FedEx Field
news

Washington Football Team will play 2020 season without fans at FedEx Field

The club, noting "the health and safety of its fans and employees" as the primary reason, announced Wednesday that NFL games at FedEx Field would be played without fans in 2020.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL