Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 06:28 PM

Packers to play first two games at Lambeau Field without fans

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The familiar roar of Lambeau Field will be silent early in 2020.

The Packers announced Thursday they will not host fans at their venerated stadium for their first two home games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans' energetic support in the stands," said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy. "Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season. These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow. We will continue to consult with community healthcare and public health officials on the pandemic conditions in our area. We ask our fans to continue to help by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing guidelines."

The announcement means the Packers will not have a chance to host fans at Lambeau Field until their Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1.

Thursday's announcement is not the first of its kind. Earlier this summer, the Giants and Jets informed fans in a joint announcement that they would not be able to host fans at MetLife Stadium at all during the 2020 season due to state and local requirements amid the pandemic.

Related Content

Bucs release former second-rounder M.J. Stewart after 2 seasons
news

Bucs release former second-rounder M.J. Stewart after 2 seasons

A second-round pick out of North Carolina in 2018, M.J. Stewart was projected to be part of Tampa Bay's secondary of the future. However, Stewart failed to latch on and was released on Thursday. 
Bills CB Tre'Davious White does not opt out of 2020 season
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White does not opt out of 2020 season

Tre'Davious White expressed uncertainty about playing amid the ongoing pandemic, but he's decided to set that aside in pursuit of on-field success in 2020. The All-Pro CB did not opt out by Thursday's deadline, meaning he'll be a part of the Bills this season, Mike Garafolo and Kim Jones report.
Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season
news

Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season

In his first training camp outside New England, quarterback Tom Brady describes the challenges of learning a new system in Tampa Bay, both physically and mentally.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs for yardage during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday October 6, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Jaguars 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Christian McCaffrey: I'd draft myself No. 1 overall in fantasy

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has some advice for those playing fantasy football: Take the dual-threat dynamo first.  
Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
news

Roundup: Jaguars CB Rashaan Melvin voluntarily opts out

Another potential starter on the Jaguars defense isn't available for the 2020 season. Jacksonville announced Thursday cornerback Rashaan Melvin voluntarily opted out. The move came just a few hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
David Johnson says he and Duke will be 'lethal threat' for Texans
news

David Johnson says he and Duke will be 'lethal threat' for Texans

Texans running back David Johnson is confident about the backfield tandem he will create with Houston teammate Duke Johnson.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) reacts after a play during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Leighton Vander Esch 'not worried about' neck injury anymore

The 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys linebacker missed seven games last season due to a neck injury but says he's fully recovered from January surgery. 
Seahawks interested in Griffen, Matthews, move on from Clowney
news

Seahawks interested in Griffen, Matthews, move on from Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney's return to Seattle doesn't seem likely at this point, but Pete Carroll might turn to a familiar face or two to fill the Seahawks' void up front. Seattle has interest in veteran LB Clay Matthews and DE Everson Griffen, Michael Silver reports.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) goes through drills during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Latrobe, Pa.. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Tomlin: Roethlisberger still has 'Ben-like velocity' after elbow repair

Mike Tomlin knows as well as anyone how resilient Ben Roethlisberger is. But it was comforting nonetheless to observe the Steelers QB performing on a practice field after losing a season to injury and an offseason to the pandemic. Big Ben, Tomlin assured, can still rip it.
Sans preseason, Texans OC will first call plays in season opener
news

Sans preseason, Texans OC will first call plays in season opener

With the Texans set to kick off the season against the Super Bowl champion Chiefs on opening night, OC Tim Kelly's first regular-season game calling plays will be in prime time. 
Brandon Scherff wants to play entire career with Washington 
news

Brandon Scherff wants to play entire career with Washington 

Brandon Scherff has yet to get a long-term contract from the Washington Football Team, but the three-time Pro Bowl guard hopes to remain in D.C. for his entire career.
