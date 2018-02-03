Saints' Alvin Kamara wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

Drafted in the third round out of Tennessee, Kamara was the fifth running back taken behind Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon. He was selected 19 spots ahead of Hunt. Kamara was the last of a fantastic foursome selected by New Orleans in 2017 (Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams). He and Lattimore became the first teammates to sweep the Rookie of the Year honors since Lions first-years Mel Farr and Lem Barney did so in 1967.