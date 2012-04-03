Saints agree to terms with LB Hawthorne

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has agreed to terms on a five-year contract with free agent linebacker David Hawthorne.
The 6-foot, 246-pound Hawthorne has spent the past four seasons with Seattle, where he began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2008.
Last season, Hawthorne started 14 games at middle linebacker and led the Seahawks with 115 tackles to go with two sacks, a fumble recovery and three interceptions, one of which he ran back 77 yards for a touchdown against Philadelphia.
Hawthorne has appeared in 61 games in his career with 41 starts. His addition comes a day after the Saints learned one of their former regulars at linebacker, Jo-Lonn Dunbar, had signed a free agent deal with St. Louis.