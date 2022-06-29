Saints 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner (shoulder) says he's 'cleared' to return

It's a positive turn for the Saints, who didn't get much more than a sample-size showing of Turner's potential last year.

Turner, selected 28th in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, was with the Saints through the first eight weeks of the 2021 season. Inactive three times, Turner played in five games, tallying 12 tackles and a sack. His last game was Nov. 7 versus the Atlanta Falcons, in which he tallied three tackles in 17 snaps, and was then lost for the remainder of the season with the shoulder injury.

The 24-year-old Houston product will be somewhat of a fresh addition to an already solid Saints defense. With minimal experience under his belt, Turner is likely to still have plenty of learning to do, but his clearance ahead of training camp is a boon for New Orleans. The Saints are coming off an injury-ravaged season that saw quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas, among others, deal with significant injuries -- which very much overshadowed Turner's loss.

Now, the 2021 first-rounder will get a second shot to make a first impression.