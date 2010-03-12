Safety Sharper's status still unclear for Saints, who focus on D-ends

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis didn't have an update Friday on negotiations with free-agent safety Darren Sharper, who has publicly lamented that the team isn't "showing the love" he expected after he intercepted nine passes during a Super Bowl championship season.
"Listen, I got all the love in the world for Darren Sharper, I just don't have all the money in the world for Darren Sharper," Loomis said. "If it fits under our salary structure and the resources that we have, then we'll definitely want to have him back. If it doesn't, and he has an opportunity someplace else, then we understand that."
Last season, the Saints drafted safety Chip Vaughn out of Wake Forest in the fourth round, but he spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The team also moved 2007 third-round draft pick Usama Young from cornerback to safety last season. Sharper was Young's mentor, though it remains to be seen if Young is ready to fill Sharper's shoes should the NFL's active interception leader sign elsewhere.
Released from the shackles of the NFL's "final four" rule, the Saints are diving into the free-agent market and starting by taking a close look at defensive ends. St. Louis Rams defensive ends James Hall and Leonard Little both are of interest to the Saints, Loomis said Friday.
Hall was finishing up a visit Friday, and Little was expected to reschedule a visit that he had to call off this week because of a personal conflict, Loomis said.
New Orleans could use another experienced defensive end after releasing veteran Charles Grant last week. But the search was slowed by a league rule for an uncapped season, limiting which free agents can be signed by teams that played in conference title games until they have lost free agents of their own.
When linebacker Scott Fujita signed a three-year, $14 million deal with the Cleveland Browns earlier this week, the Saints could start looking at players with expired contracts on other teams.
"Scott just got an offer that was too good to turn down," Loomis said. "He wanted to return to New Orleans. We wanted him to return to New Orleans, but we understand what free agency is. ... Now we've got an opportunity to bring some guys in."
Loomis said 2009 draft pick Stanley Arnoux, 2009 undrafted free agent Jonathan Casillas, two-year pro Jo-Lonn Dunbar, 2007 draft pick Marvin Mitchell, three-year pro Anthony Waters and veteran Troy Evans all could compete to join middle linebacker Jonathan Vilma and weakside linebacker Scott Shanle as starters. Loomis also wouldn't rule out going after a linebacker in free agency, but he acknowledged that the Saints' depth at defensive end is thinner.
"We have a need at both of those positions. But we have some guys in the building, probably more guys in the building at the linebacker position than we do at defensive end," Loomis said. "We've also got a lot of draft picks that we get to exercise in April, so hopefully we'll be able to fill both those spots between free agency and the draft."
One day after meeting with the Browns, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme had a visit lined up in New Orleans on Friday and Saturday, but his flight was canceled, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora. Delhomme still intends to visit with the Saints, though.
Because Delhomme was released by the Panthers, he doesn't fall under the "final four" rule. But the 35-year-old also wouldn't compete for a starting role in New Orleans, where Drew Brees' job is as secure as it gets.
While Cleveland's quarterback situation is less certain and could be more attractive to Delhomme, Loomis said, "obviously Jake wouldn't take the visit (to New Orleans) if he didn't have some interest."
Delhomme, a Louisiana native, keeps a permanent residence in his hometown of Breaux Bridge, where much of his family still lives and where he trains thoroughbred race horses with his father.
"We need to have a conversation with Jake and how he sees himself and how he sees his role here before we can say, 'Look, we're willing to sign you,'" Loomis said.
Meanwhile, Loomis reiterated coach Sean Payton's comments that the Saints had no intention of releasing Reggie Bush. Loomis added that the team wouldn't ask Bush to renegotiate his contract, which pays him about $8 million in 2010.
Loomis declined to discuss whether a raise and contract extension were in the works for Brees, who's entering the fifth year of a six-year, $60 million contract.
"I'm not going to address that," Loomis said. "These contracts are personal issues for players."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.