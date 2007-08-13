Sacks, injuries force Redskins to shuffle line; WR Pinkston signed

ASHBURN, Va. -- The left side of the Redskins' offensive line had a different look during the final few snaps of Monday's practice, a sign the Todd Wade experiment might be in danger.
There was also a new receiver on the field, Todd Pinkston, an interesting addition given Brandon Lloyd's long layoff with shin splints.
The Redskins were regrouping, healing the injured and shifting players around in their first workout following yet another disappointing preseason outing. Despite playing nearly all of the offensive starters for the entire first half, the first team didn't score in Saturday's 14-6 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
"We want to score -- we're not going to sugarcoat that," assistant coach Joe Bugel said. "We want to win the ballgame. We need to make plays down the field. We need to score. We need to run the football. We got a little reality check the other day."
With rookie free agent Stephon Heyer playing left tackle and converted tackle Wade at left guard, the starting unit gained only 34 yards in 15 rushing attempts. Jason Campbell was sacked twice, fumbling both times, and was under frequent pressure throughout the half.
Wade also injured his shoulder during the game, forcing him to miss practice Monday and opening the possibility his move to a new position could come to an end. Mike Pucillo, mostly a backup in his first five NFL seasons, took the snaps at left guard and will likely get the start Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I'm going to play Pucillo probably at left guard," Bugel said, "and give us a chance to look at him."
Bugel said Wade played "just OK." Wade called his own performance "just average or below average." He said his shoulder injury was minor and that he will be ready to play against the Steelers. The Redskins didn't pursue a big name free-agent offensive lineman during the offseason because they felt Wade could handle the switch, and -- at least officially -- they're still committed to it, even if it's on hold for this week.
"He deserves every chance," Bugel said. "He needs a lot of work in there."
Heyer received better reviews, especially for a player who wasn't even drafted out of Maryland. He's starting because Chris Samuels is out with a knee injury; Samuels is expected to return before the start of the regular season. Heyer's main concern Monday was some tightness in his left hamstring that forced him to yield to Taylor Whitley for most of the drills.
"I thought I played pretty good," Heyer said. "I probably need to work on some more stuff. I'm trying to get my technique down. Moment by moment, I kind of got a feel for the game."
Pinkston arrived shortly after practice began. The 30-year-old receiver, who caught 184 passes over six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, has been out of work since being cut by both the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings during last year's preseason. He said the Redskins were the only team to show interest because of lingering concern over the Achilles' tendon injury that caused him to miss the entire 2005 season.
"Other teams wouldn't give me a chance," he said.
Coach Joe Gibbs said Pinkston was signed because the coaching staff wanted to add someone "who might have a chance to make the team." Intended or not, Pinkston's arrival sends a subtle message to Lloyd, the receiver who underperformed last year and who has practiced only once over the last 11 days because of shin splints. Gibbs said he hopes Lloyd will return to practice later this week.
"I want to show some leadership," Pinkston said, "and try to make the team."
Also missing practice were WR Antwaan Randle El (bruised quad), RB Clinton Portis (knee tendinitis) and TE Tyler Ecker (pulled groin).
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press