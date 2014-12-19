Sack seals Jags' victory, nets Sen'Derrick Marks $600K

Jaguars defensive lineman Sen'Derrick Marks slammed Tennessee Titans quarterback Charlie Whitehurst to the ground, ending the game and putting an exclamation point on the 21-13 Jacksonville victory.
The sack not only sealed a win, but likely had Marks doing his best O'Jays rendition, as the quarterback takedown activated a $600,000 bonus.
"I had to do the Manziel," Marks said of his post-sack celebration, per ESPN.com "I pointed to the press box to (Jaguars GM) Dave (Caldwell) and threw out the Manziel, so I thought that was pretty fun."
His 8.5 sack of the season (second most among defensive tackles) came against the team who drafted him in the second round in 2009. The 27-year-old has been the best playmaker on a Jags front that has improved during the season and helps give Jacksonville hope that its residence in the NFL pit of despair will soon end.
After the play, teammates piled on Marks.
"No, that wasn't fun," he said. "I was under the crowd. I didn't know they were going to do that 'til it happened.
"It was pretty awesome. Just the excitement of all the guys. Everybody's excited about somebody else accomplishing something for them. It just shows the character of our team and the guys that we have. Nobody gets that check but me, but everybody's excited for me."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 16 game and recaps the Jaguars' win over the Titans. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.